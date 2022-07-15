Streamr (DATA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18.87 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $23.39 million and $18.87 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

