Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 249 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.76. 269,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $118.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $185.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

