Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 248 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,765 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

NYSE LPX opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.