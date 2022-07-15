Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $738,000 in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.56.

Shares of EXR opened at $167.47 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

