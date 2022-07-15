Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $627,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

