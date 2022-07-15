Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 10,591 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

GOVT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,342,629 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

