Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 6,907 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.72. The company had a trading volume of 270,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.