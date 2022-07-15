Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HON opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

