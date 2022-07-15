StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

NYSE:SIM opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

