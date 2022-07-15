StockNews.com Lowers FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 109.22% and a negative return on equity of 109.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FibroGen by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FibroGen by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after buying an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

