StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
