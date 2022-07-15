StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LCI stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Lannett has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

