StockNews.com Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. On average, analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.