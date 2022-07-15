Stifel Nicolaus Trims Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price to C$13.75

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Advantage Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 90.22%.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

