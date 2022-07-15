Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$9.50

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$6.88 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$6.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The company has a market cap of C$369.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.85.

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$475.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.1596503 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

