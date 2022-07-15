Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €70.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($83.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($70.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($90.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €54.82 ($54.82) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €52.80 ($52.80) and a 1-year high of €116.15 ($116.15).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

