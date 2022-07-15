Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 21,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 891,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 119,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

