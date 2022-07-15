Steven G. Mihaylo Acquires 8,709 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 8,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,225,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,002,590.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,076. The company has a market capitalization of $67.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

CXDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.