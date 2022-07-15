Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 24,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 206,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 6.97.
Stelmine Canada Company Profile (CVE:STH)
Featured Stories
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Stelmine Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelmine Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.