Steem Price Hits $0.21 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $83.65 million and $7.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,946.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00508375 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00253110 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005474 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012059 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.