Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $53.54

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.54 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 43.69 ($0.52). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 44.75 ($0.53), with a volume of 138,595 shares traded.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £72.11 million and a PE ratio of 4,400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 16,064 shares of Staffline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61), for a total transaction of £8,192.64 ($9,743.86).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

