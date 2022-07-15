Splintershards Price Reaches $0.0475 (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Splintershards has a total market cap of $36.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 862,451,071 coins and its circulating supply is 767,606,718 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

