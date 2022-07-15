Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 346,228 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $72.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $242,978,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after buying an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,137,000 after buying an additional 285,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after buying an additional 282,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

