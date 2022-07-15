SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $34,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $117.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

