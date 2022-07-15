SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Institutional Outflows and Inflows

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,285,000 after buying an additional 207,482 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3,005.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 190,875 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 287.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 163,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,557,000 after buying an additional 112,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV opened at $60.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.