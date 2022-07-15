SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.09 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $195.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 69.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 75.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

