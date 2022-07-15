SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 50.3% in June

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $3.09 on Friday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $195.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
