Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) CEO Acquires $800,000.04 in Stock

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) CEO Hao Peter Liu bought 952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $800,000.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,288.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 412,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,825. Sonim Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.81.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 264.64% and a negative net margin of 65.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 220,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

