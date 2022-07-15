SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down to $269.02

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $269.02, but opened at $257.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $245.75, with a volume of 9,143 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.