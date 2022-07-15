Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 364.8% in June

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 364.8% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SNRY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,428. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.