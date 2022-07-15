Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 364.8% in June

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 364.8% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,153,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SNRY traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,428. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

