Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Cut to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STWRY. Barclays lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $6.53 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $231.18 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.