SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $1.33 million and $272.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCredit Token has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004753 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00053156 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCredit Token is smartcredit.io.
Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token
