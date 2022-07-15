SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLRC. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.08.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $773.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 28.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in SLR Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.