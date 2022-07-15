Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($148.70) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €119.00 ($119.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th.

ETR:SIX2 opened at €109.00 ($109.00) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is €114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €130.89. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($95.20) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($170.30).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

