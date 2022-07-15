Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.01. Similarweb shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Similarweb Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $672.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 54.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Further Reading

