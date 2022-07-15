Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $9.44

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.01. Similarweb shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Similarweb Trading Down 4.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $672.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.03.
Institutional Trading of Similarweb
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Similarweb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Similarweb by 539.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.
Similarweb Company Profile
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.