Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $77.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Shares of SI stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.76. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,785,000. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 57,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.