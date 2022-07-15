Silver Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:SLCR) Shares Down 0.1%

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 77,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,094,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,379,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 288,626 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

