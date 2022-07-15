Signature Chain Trading Up 2.9% This Week (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $394,941.05 and approximately $81.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,488.92 or 0.99984374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Signature Chain

SIGN is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.