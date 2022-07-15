Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $315.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $183.34 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average of $269.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

