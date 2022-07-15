Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Decreases By 66.7%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tapinator Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of Tapinator stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Tapinator has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.47.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.