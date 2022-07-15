Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Declines By 92.3%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SAF-Holland from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of SFHLF remained flat at 12.06 during trading hours on Friday. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of 8.40 and a twelve month high of 12.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 12.06.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

