Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expands By 162.8%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, an increase of 162.8% from the June 15th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QNRX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Shares of QNRX opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $35.52.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. It also develops QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

