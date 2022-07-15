Short Interest in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) Expands By 324.2%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 324.2% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MTAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 822,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,801. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. MedTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $10.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in MedTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

