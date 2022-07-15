Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Drops By 61.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,237. IMPACT Silver has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

