Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Decreases By 88.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of IMIAF stock remained flat at $$15.87 on Thursday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

