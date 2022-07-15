Short Interest in Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Expands By 300.0%

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Trading Down 1.5 %

HTCMY stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18.

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.69. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

