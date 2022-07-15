Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Drops By 91.0%

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 907,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Great Ajax

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $4,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 324,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 287,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 200,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE AJX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Ajax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

