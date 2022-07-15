Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 315.1%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,700 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the June 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 787.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,638,305 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 17,036.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 181,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 127,936 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 127,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.26. 621,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,882. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.