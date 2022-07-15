Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Declines By 50.8%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dream Impact Trust Price Performance
DDHRF remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $4.80.
About Dream Impact Trust
