Short Interest in Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR) Increases By 646.2%

Discovery Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DENR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 646.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Discovery Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DENR remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. Discovery Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Discovery Energy Company Profile
