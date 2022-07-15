Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rises By 1,304.2%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 598,200 shares, a growth of 1,304.2% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 536,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,239. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFRUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 151 to CHF 139 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.