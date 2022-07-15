Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 82.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,901. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Bunzl Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
