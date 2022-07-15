Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Decreases By 82.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,901. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bunzl Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bunzl Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.09) to GBX 2,250 ($26.76) in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.27) to GBX 2,800 ($33.30) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,671.25.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

